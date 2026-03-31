Dillon Brooks News: Will play Tuesday
Brooks (hand) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Brooks is no longer on the injury report for Phoenix. This will be his first appearance since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left hand, and it's unclear if he will face restrictions in his first game back. Through 50 appearances, he's averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 30.6 minutes per contest.
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