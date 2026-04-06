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Dillon Brooks News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Brooks will play Tuesday against the Rockets after his technical foul was rescinded.

Brooks was assessed his 18th technical foul of the season Sunday, triggering an automatic one-game suspension. However, upon an NBA review, Brooks was later cleared of the foul. Look for him to be in the lineup Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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