Dillon Jones News: All-around effort in G League win
Jones totaled 23 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 132-120 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Jones ended with a solid stat line, the highlights of which were his 83.3 percent accuracy from beyond the arc and a team-high six assists. While he remains a two-way asset for the Knicks, Jones will likely continue to get most of his opportunities at the G League level, where he has generated more than 15 points, four rebounds and five assists in each of his last three starts.
