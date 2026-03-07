Dillon Jones News: All-around effort in G League win

Jones totaled 23 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 132-120 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jones ended with a solid stat line, the highlights of which were his 83.3 percent accuracy from beyond the arc and a team-high six assists. While he remains a two-way asset for the Knicks, Jones will likely continue to get most of his opportunities at the G League level, where he has generated more than 15 points, four rebounds and five assists in each of his last three starts.