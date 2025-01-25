Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 12:58pm

The Thunder assigned forward Jones to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After playing 12 minutes in Thursday's win over the Mavericks, Jones will head back to the G League. The 23-year-old forward has played eight games for the Blue this season, averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
