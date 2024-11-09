Dillon Jones News: Briefly heads to G League
The Thunder assigned Jones to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Jones logged 12 minutes in the Thunder's most recent outing against Houston. However, Jones will continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. The 23-year-old forward will return to the parent club for Sunday's game versus Golden State.
