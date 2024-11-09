Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Briefly heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 1:11pm

The Thunder assigned Jones to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Jones logged 12 minutes in the Thunder's most recent outing against Houston. However, Jones will continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. The 23-year-old forward will return to the parent club for Sunday's game versus Golden State.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now