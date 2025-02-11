Dillon Jones News: Dishes career-high five assists
Jones closed with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 137-101 victory over the Pelicans.
Jones has been making his presence known off the bench during his rookie season for the Thunder. The 23-year-old hasn't gotten a lot of time on the floor for Oklahoma City, averaging 9.3 minutes per game, but he seems to be getting more comfortable when called upon. He dished out a career-high five assists in Monday's win against the Pelicans to go along with eight points, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes for his squad.
