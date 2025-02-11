Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones News: Dishes career-high five assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Jones closed with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 137-101 victory over the Pelicans.

Jones has been making his presence known off the bench during his rookie season for the Thunder. The 23-year-old hasn't gotten a lot of time on the floor for Oklahoma City, averaging 9.3 minutes per game, but he seems to be getting more comfortable when called upon. He dished out a career-high five assists in Monday's win against the Pelicans to go along with eight points, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes for his squad.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
