Dillon Jones News: Earns double-double in G League

Jones had 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block during 35 minutes in Friday's 98-94 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Jones' team-high totals in rebounds and assists made up for his 28.6 percent accuracy from the field during this game. The young forward is currently on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue, where he could see more action after being a depth option for the Thunder throughout the season.