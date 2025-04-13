Dillon Jones News: First career double-double

Jones recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.

Jones was hoisted into a larger role Sunday as the team rested many key rotational players in the regular season finale. Jones was able to produce in the expanded role, logging career-highs in scoring and rebounds. The rookie forward will likely shift back to a minimal role for the start of the playoffs.