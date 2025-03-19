Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: First NBA start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 4:58pm

Jones is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the 76ers on Wednesday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Jones has seen sparse playing time, but he'll make his first career NBA start Wednesday due to the Thunder being short-handed with injuries. He has appeared in 41 games this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 8.9 minutes per game.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
