Dillon Jones News: First NBA start Wednesday

Jones is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the 76ers on Wednesday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Jones has seen sparse playing time, but he'll make his first career NBA start Wednesday due to the Thunder being short-handed with injuries. He has appeared in 41 games this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 8.9 minutes per game.