Dillon Jones News: Heading to G League
Jones was assigned to the Thunder's G League affiliate Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Jones will rejoin the Oklahoma City Blue ahead of their game against the Valley Suns on Saturday. The rookie has struggled to find significant playing time at the NBA level of late, and over his last five games, he has averaged 0.6 points and 0.8 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per contest.
