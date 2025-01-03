Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Jones was assigned to the Thunder's G League affiliate Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Jones will rejoin the Oklahoma City Blue ahead of their game against the Valley Suns on Saturday. The rookie has struggled to find significant playing time at the NBA level of late, and over his last five games, he has averaged 0.6 points and 0.8 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per contest.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now