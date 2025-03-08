Dillon Jones News: Logs 25 minutes Friday

Jones recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 107-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jones made his return to the Thunder after he suited up for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in Wednesday's 117-102 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. With the Thunder holding out eight players due to rest or injury Friday, Jones received a rare opportunity to play extended minutes at the NBA level. The Thunder should get multiple key players back for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, so it wouldn't be surprising if Jones dropped back out of the rotation for that contest.