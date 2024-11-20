Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Logs double-digit minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Jones ended Wednesday's 109-99 victory over Portland with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes.

Jones missed all three of his shot attempts, continuing his mediocre start to the season. While the rookie has suited up in all but one game this season, his role is typically based on the play of others. He is averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 8.4 minutes per game, numbers typically associated with a depth piece and nothing more.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
