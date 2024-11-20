Dillon Jones News: Logs double-digit minutes

Jones ended Wednesday's 109-99 victory over Portland with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes.

Jones missed all three of his shot attempts, continuing his mediocre start to the season. While the rookie has suited up in all but one game this season, his role is typically based on the play of others. He is averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 8.4 minutes per game, numbers typically associated with a depth piece and nothing more.