Dillon Jones News: Nabs first G League double-double

Jones tallied 20 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 123-119 win over the Raptors 905.

Jones looked sharp in his first game since being assigned to the G League on Tuesday. He made an immediate impact in his first game with the Blue since Feb. 1, contributing both as a scorer and as a playmaker. Expect Jones to continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce while in the G League.