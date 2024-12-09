Dillon Jones News: Near triple-double in G League

Jones recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Making his third G League appearance of the season, Jones cracked 20 points for the first time and nearly finished with a triple-double. He's averaging 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists across three games with the Oklahoma City Blue.