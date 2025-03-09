Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Practicing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Thunder assigned Jones to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Jones will likely practice with the Blue before rejoining the Thunder later Sunday for the team's game against the Nuggets. The rookie played 25 minutes in Friday's 107-89 win over the Trail Blazers, but Jones will likely move back out of the rotation with all of Cason Wallace (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Luguentz Dort (knee), Jalen Williams (wrist), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose) and Chet Holmgren (lower leg) returning to action Sunday.

