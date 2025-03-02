Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Recalled Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.

Jones will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game at San Antonio. Despite being a member of the Thunder's 15-man roster, the rookie first-round pick has received fewer than 10 minutes in six of his last eight outings. He has averaged 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 10.4 minutes per contest in that eight-game span.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
