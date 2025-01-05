Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Recalled to NBA on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.

Jones joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he posted 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. The rookie has seen a decline in playing time at the NBA level of late, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 0.6 points in 6.8 minutes per game.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
