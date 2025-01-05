Dillon Jones News: Recalled to NBA on Saturday
The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
Jones joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he posted 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. The rookie has seen a decline in playing time at the NBA level of late, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 0.6 points in 6.8 minutes per game.
