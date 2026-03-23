Dillon Jones News: Records triple-double in G League
Jones posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 141-131 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Jones did a great job in terms of rebounds and assists to offset his lack of shooting efficiency, which was still enough for him to earn his fourth triple-double of the season. While he's serving under a two-way contract, Jones made only his sixth NBA appearance of the campaign March 22, and he has yet to log double-digit minutes in a game for New York. On the other hand, he's quite valuable for all-around production at the G League level.
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