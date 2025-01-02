Dillon Jones News: Rejoins parent club

The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones is back with the Thunder ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers after the rookie forward saw action with the Blue earlier in the day. He played 33 minutes in the Blue's 125-120 loss to the Valley Suns, finishing with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.