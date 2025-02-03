Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones

Dillon Jones News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:14am

The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Jones has been a featured player during his various stints with the Blue this season, but he's averaging just 8.6 minutes across 28 appearances at the NBA level. The rookie first-round pick will be available for Monday's game against the Bucks but isn't a lock to be included in the rotation.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder

