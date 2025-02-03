Dillon Jones News: Rejoins parent club
The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Jones has been a featured player during his various stints with the Blue this season, but he's averaging just 8.6 minutes across 28 appearances at the NBA level. The rookie first-round pick will be available for Monday's game against the Bucks but isn't a lock to be included in the rotation.
