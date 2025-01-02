Dillon Jones News: Returning to NBA

Jones posted 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 loss to the Valley Suns. Following the game, the Thunder recalled Jones from the Oklahoma City Blue, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones led the Blue's starters in scoring during Thursday's loss. The rookie guard will likely return to a reserve role for the Thunder now that he's back in the NBA.