Dillon Jones News: Returns to parent club
The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
Jones joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, finishing with 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. The rookie has seen a decline in playing time at the NBA level of late, and in his last five appearances, he has averaged 0.6 points in 6.8 minutes per game.
