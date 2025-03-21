Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Returns to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:09pm

Jones tallied 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss to the Stockton Kings. Following the game, the Thunder Clemente Almanza of USA Today Jones from the G league's Oklahoma City Blue.

Jones led the Blue in assists and minutes played against Stockon. However, the rookie forward will return to the Thunder for Friday's matchup with the Hornets.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now