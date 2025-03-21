Dillon Jones News: Returns to parent club
Jones tallied 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss to the Stockton Kings. Following the game, the Thunder Clemente Almanza of USA Today Jones from the G league's Oklahoma City Blue.
Jones led the Blue in assists and minutes played against Stockon. However, the rookie forward will return to the Thunder for Friday's matchup with the Hornets.
