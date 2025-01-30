Dillon Jones News: Scores 23 points in G League

Jones recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 108-102 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Jones enjoyed success on the offensive end, leading his squad in scoring while also showing flashes as a playmaker. The 23-year-old has now finished in double figures in three of his last four appearances, improving his regular-season average to 15.0 points through 10 games.