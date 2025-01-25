Dillon Jones News: Sent to G League

The Thunder assigned Jones to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After playing 12 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Mavericks, Jones will head to the G League to get some extended playing time. The 23-year-old forward has previously made 13 appearances for the Blue this season, averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per game.