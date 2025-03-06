Dillon Jones News: Solid all-around outing in G League

Jones registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 117-102 win over the Salt Lake City Thunder.

Jones finished Wednesday's G League game as the Blue's leader in assists and second in rebounding behind Branden Carlson (10). Jones was assigned by the Thunder to the G League on Wednesday, and with a lack of a consistent role at the NBA level, the rookie first-round pick will likely spend more time in the G League to gain valuable reps and playing time with the Blue.