Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Jones will start Friday's game against the Jazz, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

With the Thunder resting all of their regular starters, Jones, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams get the nod. In his only start this season, Jones posted 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during a 133-100 win over the 76ers on March 19.

