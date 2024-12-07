Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Jones News: Submits double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 6:47am

Jones recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes Friday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 98-94 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Jones' team-high totals in rebounds and assists helped make up for his poor shooting performance. A 2024 first-round pick, Jones retains a spot on the Thunder's 15-man roster but could end up seeing regular playing time with the Blue if a rotation spot isn't available for him at the NBA level.

