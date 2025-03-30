Dink Pate News: Active in G League loss

Pate tallied 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist during 28 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Pate made a limited impact on both ends of the floor while succeeding in half of his attempts from the field during Saturday's clash. The youngster was the only Capitanes player to start all 34 regular-season games, finishing with 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals per contest over that span.