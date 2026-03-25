Dink Pate News: Average outing in win
Pate accrued 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 114-104 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Pate helped his team through shooting efficiency and defensive rebounds during his return to the starting lineup after a pair of appearances off the bench. While the 17 points represented his best figure since March 14, it was only a slight improvement over his season averages of 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
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