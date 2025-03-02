Dink Pate News: Insufficient effort Sunday
Pate logged 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.
Pate barely managed to add to his stat line even though he had the second-most playing time on the squad during the defeat. The youngster remains a frequent starter and has scored more than 10 points in four of his last five contests, but he hasn't done too much on the defensive end.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
