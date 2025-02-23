Dink Pate News: Nears double-double against Swarm

Pate generated 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Pate fell just short of his first double-double of the season while recording his most minutes in 37 appearances. The forward has racked up more than 10 points in five of his last seven games, although he's still far from the team's top shooters.