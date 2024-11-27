Dink Pate News: Posts 23 points off bench

Pate logged 23 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 143-99 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Pate had season-high numbers of points and minutes Tuesday after struggling in most of his previous performances. The youngster is one of his team's most talented second-unit options and could eventually push for more playing time in the rotation with Louis King and Juan Toscano-Anderson.