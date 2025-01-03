Dink Pate News: Records 16 points in win

Pate registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-96 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Pate did a good job on both ends of the court while being the only Capitanes player to log 30 or more minutes in this match. The young forward has been promoted to a starting position for the first three regular-season contests, averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over that period.