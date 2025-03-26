Dink Pate News: Records double-double in win

Pate posted 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Pate was very active Tuesday to achieve a game-high and personal season-high rebounding tally. While he lacked efficiency on the offensive end, the 19-year-old prospect came away with a double-double, which was his first in 2024-25. During the regular season, he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals per contest.