Dink Pate News: Scores 25 points Friday
Pate accrued 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 132-120 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Pate achieved his highest scoring tally since Feb. 7 while posting double digits in steals for the 12th time this season following a solid performance. The youngster has started in almost every game and remains one of the team's most consistent performers, even though he tends to struggle in terms of efficiency.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
