Dink Pate News: Scores 25 points Friday

Pate accrued 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 132-120 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Pate achieved his highest scoring tally since Feb. 7 while posting double digits in steals for the 12th time this season following a solid performance. The youngster has started in almost every game and remains one of the team's most consistent performers, even though he tends to struggle in terms of efficiency.