Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dink Pate headshot

Dink Pate News: Solid outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Pate had 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of Friday's 123-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Pate led his side in scoring while making a few defensive contributions in one of his best showings of the campaign. The youngster has been a consistent starter since late December, but his recent change of position from forward to guard has led to an increase in his scoring production.

Dink Pate
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now