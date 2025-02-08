Dink Pate News: Solid outing in win
Pate had 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of Friday's 123-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Pate led his side in scoring while making a few defensive contributions in one of his best showings of the campaign. The youngster has been a consistent starter since late December, but his recent change of position from forward to guard has led to an increase in his scoring production.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now