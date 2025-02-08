Dink Pate News: Solid outing in win

Pate had 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of Friday's 123-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Pate led his side in scoring while making a few defensive contributions in one of his best showings of the campaign. The youngster has been a consistent starter since late December, but his recent change of position from forward to guard has led to an increase in his scoring production.