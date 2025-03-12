Dink Pate News: Tallies 24 points Tuesday
Pate had 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist during 40 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Pate's offensive effort was a rare highlight for the Capitanes during the loss. The 19-year-old scored his most points since Dec. 20 and his second-highest total of the season. Additionally, his averages increased to 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now