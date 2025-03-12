Fantasy Basketball
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Dink Pate headshot

Dink Pate News: Tallies 24 points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Pate had 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist during 40 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Pate's offensive effort was a rare highlight for the Capitanes during the loss. The 19-year-old scored his most points since Dec. 20 and his second-highest total of the season. Additionally, his averages increased to 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Dink Pate
 Free Agent
