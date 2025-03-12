Dink Pate News: Tallies 24 points Tuesday

Pate had 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist during 40 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Pate's offensive effort was a rare highlight for the Capitanes during the loss. The 19-year-old scored his most points since Dec. 20 and his second-highest total of the season. Additionally, his averages increased to 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.