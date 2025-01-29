Dink Pate News: Tallies nine rebounds in loss

Pate recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Pate failed to impress despite finishing with a season-high mark of nine rebounds in the second game of the series against Sioux Falls. The youngster has been a usual starter throughout the regular season, but his performance has been inconsistent during that span.