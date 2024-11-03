D.J. Augustin News: Announces retirement

Augustin announced his retirement Sunday, ESPN.com reports.

Augustin was the No. 9 overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2008 and was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. He played for 10 different franchises over 14 seasons, holding career averages of 5.3 points and 1.6 assists per game. Augustin last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign, when he made 55 total regular-season appearances split between the Lakers and Rockets.