D.J. Carton Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Carton didn't play Tuesday in the G League Raptors 905's 121-86 loss versus the Swarm due to a foot injury.

Carton returned to action during last week's loss versus Maine after having an extended absence due to an ankle injury but is now hurt once again. So far this season, the two-way player has only appeared in three games in the G League, where he's averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists.