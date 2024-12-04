D.J. Carton Injury: Misses G League game with foot injury

Carton didn't play Tuesday in the G League Raptors 905's 121-86 loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to a left foot injury.

After missing time in November with a right ankle sprain, Carton is now dealing with another lower-body injury to his other leg. Through three outings in the G League this season, Carton -- who is one of Toronto's two-way players -- is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes.