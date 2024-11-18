D.J. Carton Injury: Out Monday with ankle sprain

The Raptors list Carton as out for Monday's game against the Pacers with a right ankle sprain.

Carton has been held out of game action since last Monday, when he played 33 minutes for the G League's Raptors 905 in a 122-117 loss to the College Park Skyhawks. He didn't play in either of the 905's subsequent two games, however, presumably due to the ankle injury. Carton is now back with the parent club, but it's unclear when he might be ready to resume playing in games.