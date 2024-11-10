D.J. Carton News: Efficient performance in G League

Carton registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Carton was lights out from deep en route to tying Kennedy Chandler with a team-high 25 points. Even with the NBA club banged up at the moment, Carton, who's operating under a two-way deal, will likely spend most of his time in the G League.