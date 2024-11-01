D.J. Carton News: Fails to score yet again

Carton posted no counting stats in five minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Carton played fewer than 10 minutes for the fourth straight game, having tallied a grand total of just three points all season. Even with multiple injuries to other players, Carton has not been able to carve out a meaningful role. Assuming this could be a best-case scenario, it's safe to say Carton's arrow is not pointed up at this stage.