Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D.J. Carton headshot

D.J. Carton News: Fails to score yet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Carton posted no counting stats in five minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Carton played fewer than 10 minutes for the fourth straight game, having tallied a grand total of just three points all season. Even with multiple injuries to other players, Carton has not been able to carve out a meaningful role. Assuming this could be a best-case scenario, it's safe to say Carton's arrow is not pointed up at this stage.

D.J. Carton
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now