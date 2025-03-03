D.J. Carton News: Full stat line in G League loss

Carton supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 120-105 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Carton tied the team-high mark in points while leading the club in assists, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old also tied the team high in steals, and he has chipped in three or more swipes in four of the G League Clippers' last five outings. Carton is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 29.1 minutes per game over 13 G League outings with Raptors 905 (three games) and the San Diego Clippers (10 games) this season.