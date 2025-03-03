D.J. Carton News: Full stat line in G League loss
Carton supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 120-105 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Carton tied the team-high mark in points while leading the club in assists, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old also tied the team high in steals, and he has chipped in three or more swipes in four of the G League Clippers' last five outings. Carton is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 29.1 minutes per game over 13 G League outings with Raptors 905 (three games) and the San Diego Clippers (10 games) this season.
D.J. Carton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now