D.J. Carton News: Held scoreless Friday

Carton posted no counting statistics in five minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Carton played fewer than 10 minutes for the fourth straight game, having tallied a grand total of just three points all season. Even with multiple injuries to other players, Carton has not been able to carve out a meaningful role. The 24-year-old guard is one of the Raptors' two-way players and will likely join the Raptors 905 once the G League season gets underway.