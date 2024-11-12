D.J. Carton News: Logs double-double in G League

Carton played 33 minutes Monday during the G League Raptors 905's 122-117 loss versus College Park and compiled 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

Carton managed to log his first double-double of the season and was just rebound shy of getting a triple-double. However, the two-way player struggled offensively, shooting just 38.9 percent from the floor and racking up a team-high six turnovers.