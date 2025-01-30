D.J. Carton News: Makes San Diego debut

Carton (foot) totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes Wednesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 102-98 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Carton didn't have a large impact in this one but could see more chances down the road if Jordan Lathon's (ankle) absence extends. Carton was cut loose by the Raptors in December and should be in line for regular bench minutes while with San Diego.