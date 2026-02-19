D.J. Carton News: Plays 31 minutes Thursday

Carton (back) registered 18 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists during 31 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Carton didn't play in the previous couple of games but took advantage of the All-Star break to regain optimal shape. He shot over 60.0 percent from the field for the second time in his last three outings but didn't make a huge impact in other aspects during his 26th game played in the current G League campaign.